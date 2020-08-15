“And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. And God saw that the light was good. And God separated the light from the darkness. God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And there was evening and there was morning, the first day.” (Genesis 1:3-5)
Like the lights coming up on the theater stage, God’s first creative command recorded in the Bible was to turn on the light.
Morning is without question my favorite time of the day. I stepped outside an hour ago as the sun was still below the eastern horizon. An orange glow was cast up into the sky highlighting a long and narrow stretch of clouds, creating an effect truly mesmerizing. I was tempted to run in and get my camera, but then decided not to.
Of all things, I had just been reading C.S. Lewis’ book “The Great Divorce,” about an artist who had traveled from his dwelling place in hell to heaven for a visit, and the first thing he wanted to do was “to paint” what he was seeing.
One of the celestial dwellers sent to meet him for the purpose of inviting him to stay in heaven said, “I shouldn’t bother about that just at present if I were you … Looking comes first.
“When you painted on earth — at least in your earlier days — it was because you caught glimpses of Heaven in the earthly landscape. The success of your painting was that it enabled others to see the glimpses too … (I)f you are interested in the country only for the sake of painting it, you’ll never learn to see the country.”
The artist responded, “But that’s just how a real artist is interested in the country,” to which the citizen of heaven replied, “No. You’re forgetting, that was not how you began. Light itself was your first love: You loved paint only as a means of telling about light.”
The artist said, “Oh, that’s ages ago. One grows out of that … One becomes more and more interested in paint for its own sake.”
And then this response from the heavenly dweller: “One does indeed. I also had to recover from that … Every poet and musician and artist, but for Grace, is drawn away from love of the thing he tells, to love of the telling till, down in Deep Hell, they cannot be interested in God at all but only what they say about Him.
“For it doesn’t stop in being interested in paint, you know. They sink lower — become interested in their own personalities and then in nothing but their own reputations.”
Throughout God’s Word, light is used to describe the glory associated with God’s presence. You may recall the language of Luke’s gospel when the angels appear to the shepherds on the hillside outside of Bethlehem, “and the glory of the Lord shone round about them.”
All creation speaks of the glory of the God who created it. We dwell in a “living Rembrandt,”, but sadly, often see only the shadows and dark corners.
Yet the psalmist David wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork.”
That psalm (Ps. 19) goes on to speak of the sun, coming out of his tent each morning like a bridegroom preparing to pursue his love across the sky, running his course with joy.
When Jesus walked among his fellow Jews as a grown man, he described himself as the “Light of the world.” Indeed, it was his love that called sinners to himself, and still does. He spoke to each one in a manner convincing them of his deep knowledge of them and the context of their lives.
I heard a young man the other day describe his prayer life in this manner: “I don’t know what you think about this, pastor, but I believe for those 60 seconds I am crying out to Him, He puts the rest of the world on pause and just listens to me.”
I know God’s love for him is even greater than that — and God doesn’t even have to put the rest of the world on pause. Each of us lives immediately before the face of God.
I recall the quiet morning I was home from school, being sick with some bug, about 7 years of age. I was alone in my bed and my attention was drawn to the dancing shadows on my bedspread.
They were shadows of leaves on the swaying trees outside my window. The morning light brought their happy movements right on to my sick bed, and I was struck with the beauty and joy of the presence of God.
I bear no memory of the misery of my sickness that day. I do bear in my memory the presence of God in my room — a presence that has only been eclipsed in my life when I start worrying about my own reputation.
So each sunrise brings the promise of Christ’s entrance into my day — the coronavirus notwithstanding. I turn from the shadows of the fear of failure in the living painting of my life and see in the sunrise, the Lord who loves me and gave himself for me.
And I take heart that He is the Lord of the morning — providing the promise of a new day of light and life.
