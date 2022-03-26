If you have never parked at an airport, you may not understand this week’s photo. In the parking garage, all rows are marked to help you find your car when you return from a trip.
The first number tells you what floor it is on, and the second one identifies the aisle. At the Tampa airport, the signs are also color-coded so you can remember whether you parked in the blue zone or the red one.
The colors also match the nearest elevators. I always take a photo of the sign by my car so that I don’t have to try to remember.
I have “lost” my car too many times for that.
What does this have to do with faith? Many times in scripture we are told to remember God — who He is and what He has done.
We are also told to put the words of scripture into our hearts. Jesus told us to celebrate Communion to remember Him and His sacrifice for us: God knew that we would need to remember in order to find our way back when we have strayed from Him.
Like the signs at the airport, prayer, scripture and worship practices help lead us back to where we need to be.
Getting lost is easy to do, don’t you think? So many things, even good ones, distract us from our relationship with Jesus.
With the disruptions in church ministries during the pandemic, it was particularly easy for people to get out of the habits of attending worship, doing mission work, being involved in studies and ministry, and sometimes even talking with one another.
Now, many churches are struggling to re-engage their congregations. In addition, some people drifted away from church out of disillusion that came from divisions over COVID protections as well as political ones, and because of misbehavior by church leaders, leaving them vulnerable to forgetting about God altogether.
If you find that you have lost your way, use scripture to help you find it again. Go worship in a church community that renews your spirit. Seek out others who can guide you.
Maybe even decide on something physical that can serve as a reminder that Jesus loves you and is there for you. It likely won’t be an airport sign, but maybe it can be a picture of something else or an object that is especially meaningful to you.
Whatever it is, I pray that you will find the path that is prepared just for you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.