Valentine’s Day was instituted by Pope Gelasius I, in 496 CE (Common Era), to commemorate the martyrdom of St. Valentine. But scholars know nothing about this St. Valentine.
The name “Valentine” is derived from the Latin word “valeo,” meaning strong. There are legends about this St. Valentine but no reliable source of historical information.
In 1969, Vatican II removed Valentine’s Day from the Catholic calendar.
Jews, who might have felt uncomfortable celebrating a holiday that was once a tribute to a saint, can now rest easy.
Tu B’Av is a sort of Jewish Valentine’s Day. This holiday falls on the 15th of Av on the Jewish calendar, starting at sundown on Aug. 15 and ending at sundown Aug. 16. Considered a minor Jewish holiday, it is always a full moon.
Tu B’ Av was almost unnoticed in the Jewish calendar for many centuries but has been rediscovered, especially in Israel, as a Jewish day of love.
The 15th day of Av is the beginning of the grape harvest. What is supposed to happen is that the young single women, dressed in white, go to the fields to dance and attract a young man for a possible match.
An interesting note from Google is that the Talmud, which is the central text of Jewish religious law, along with legend, denotes the day as one when the girls exchange dresses so that there is no competition, no level of wealth, because it hides the embarrassment of those who have no party clothes. It breaks down the connection between clothes and status.
In modern times it is becoming a romantic holiday. It’s a great day for a wedding, a commitment ceremony or a renewal of vows — even proposing.
A day of flowers and chocolate. And romance. Sending cards, giving chocolates and bringing flowers are expressions of love and appreciation independent of any religious roots.
I like dark chocolate, please.
Leona Uchitelle is active in the Jewish Congregation of Venice.
