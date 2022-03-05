If you could have a conversation with future generations of your family you will never have a chance to meet, what would you tell them?
And more specifically, what would you like them to know about your relationship with Jesus Christ?
A “Love & Legacy” event will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Christ Venice Church. The half-day free event, which is sponsored by One Christ Won City, will provide attendees the steps necessary to leave a lasting legacy for their future generations.
Speaking at the event will be Mike Hudson, the host and senior pastor at Christ Venice Church; Chris Romig, senior pastor of Venice Presbyterian Church; and Jennifer Speer, author and founder of Word of Joy Ministries.
James Foubister Sr., founder and leader of One Christ Won City, will lead participants through his book, Legacy 31, which provides a means for sharing one’s personal reflections through a 31-day devotional. Each participant will be provided a free copy of the book.
“People are longing for identity. We get our identity from our faith and from our family,” Hudson said. “When they become disconnected from those things, and our culture has definitely done everything it can to disconnect people from faith and family, we lose our identity and we have to start making it up.
”This event is a great opportunity for people to be able to pass on their beliefs and to say how Christ has worked in their lives.”
Hudson said he keeps in his office a mid-19th century Methodist hymnal that belonged to his great-grandfather, complete with little hand-written notes. He also treasures a hymnal that belonged to his mother’s grandmother and has a written prayer in the back.
“They are important to me,” he said. “Things like that remind you that you’re not the first one on the planet. It’s so encouraging to know that people I have never met, I will meet in heaven. We have a responsibility to pass on the faith.”
Romig said one thing that has remained central to his ministry at Venice Presbyterian the past 18 years is that it’s never too late to leave behind a legacy.
“I enjoy helping people at this point in their lives discover a new sense of purpose and something that is going to have eternal significance.”
For previous generations, he said, it was just assumed that a family’s faith would be passed down. “But the way our culture has changed so much, just in the last few decades, we’re hearing more from people, as they grow older, a real concern that maybe your grandfather didn’t have with you.
“That’s what I want to talk about, the fact that it is not too late to create your legacy.”
Foubister’s book provides an outline for individuals to share their faith in the form of 31 daily devotionals. The book also encourages the reader to make a list of all the people who helped in their faith journey as well as to include a letter to their great grandchild that conveys their personal message.
“My hope is when my descendants read this, they will know the most important thing about my life was, ‘I loved God with all my heart, all my mind, and all my soul. And I loved my neighbors.’ In 100 years, they will not need to know my career, net worth, position, hobbies, or possessions. What they will need to know is how they can live with Jesus Christ in eternity. And I will be in heaven waiting on them.”
To register, text 941-223-1771 or emailjimfouby@gmail.com. Christ Venice Church is located at 1475 Center Road in Venice. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. with a light breakfast served. The event will begin at 9 a.m.
