Anti-abortion activists hold luncheon

Jeanine Marrone, left, leader of a grassroots ministry for life-affirming people called Luncheons 4 Life, and James P. Coon, guest speaker, with Florida State Council, Knights of Columbus at a luncheon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Center in Venice. About 70 anti-abortion activists people attended the luncheon.

 PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
