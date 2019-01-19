Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s WELCA (Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church of America) group is sponsoring an event on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. in Emmanuel’s Fellowship Hall located at 790 South Tamiami Trail in Venice.
The guest speaker will be Margarita Roma, director of Farmworkers Self-Help Inc., Dade City, Florida.
Farmworkers Self-Help was organized as a grassroots effort by immigrant Mexican and Mexican-American migrant farmworkers and former farmworkers to find solutions to the problems of the farmworker population.
Direct maintenance services such as emergency food and clothing, shelter assistance, medical assistance and immigration assistance are provided because of the tremendous local need. However, the majority of their efforts and programs work toward facilitating the self-development of the whole person toward self-reliance and personal independence, through community organizing, education, advocacy, justice and empowerment.
Entertainment will be provided by eight young ladies — Maripossa dancers — who perform traditional Spanish dances in beautiful costumes. Maripossa translates to “butterfly.”
For more information, call the church at 941-488-4942.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.