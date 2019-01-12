Thousands of people in the United States are dying from drug overdose, and drug abuse has contributed to the overcrowding of our jails and prisons.
We hear about addiction recovery and relapse, but what is it? How does one recover? Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Ron Robbins (known as “Pastor Ron”), director of Step House in Venice, will talk Jan. 17 about his long journey from drug use at age 13, juvenile detention, crime, and a 20-year prison sentence to Christian living, a doctorate in Biblical Studies, ministry and ongoing, successful recovery.
Pastor Ron will talk about how his drug addiction began, where it took him, his “turning point,” and his ongoing recovery. He will also address the meaning of recovery, as well as relapse — what causes it and how one may overcome it.
The program is sponsored by SAFE (Support and Addiction Family Education) at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC) in Venice, 1475 Center Road in Venice, and the public is cordially invited to attend. It will begin with light refreshments at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 in Memorial Hall, and the speaker program will begin at 6:30 p.m. There’s no cost to attend, but registrations should be made in advance by email to SAFE@ChristVenice.com or by text message or call to Allen Meringer 941-451-0964.
Step House Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit established in 1995. Its one-year program helps men overcome life-controlling addictions, learn life skills, including accountability, structure, and holding onto a job. Restoration of families is emphasized.
In addition to quarterly educational programs, SAFE offers a strictly confidential support group for those with addicted loved ones every Monday evening at 6 p.m. in Room 24, CUMC’s Memorial Hall.
