Matthew McNutt has been appointed the new associate pastor at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC). McNutt, who was commissioned a provisional elder at the Florida Methodist annual conference last June, has served for the past two years as pastor of the Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission Methodist Church.

A native of Englewood, McNutt earned his associate degree from the State College of Florida, his bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida, and his master of divinity degree from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.

In addition to his pastoral duties at CUMC, McNutt is a second lieutenant and serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, providing spiritual care for airmen and their families.

