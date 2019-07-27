From Christ United Methodist Church
Matthew McNutt has been appointed the new associate pastor at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC). McNutt, who was commissioned a provisional elder at the Florida Methodist annual conference last June, has served for the past two years as pastor of the Charlotte Harbor Trinity Mission Methodist Church.
A native of Englewood, McNutt earned his associate degree from the State College of Florida, his bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida, and his master of divinity degree from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.
In addition to his pastoral duties at CUMC, McNutt is a second lieutenant and serves as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, providing spiritual care for airmen and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.