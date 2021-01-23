Members of Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church joined last week’s Ride With Pride event from the church into downtown Venice on a sunny afternoon.

The tops were down on convertibles and all the faces were masked because of the pandemic as participants enjoyed the sunny weather.

The Revs. Vickie Miller and Nancy Wilson Sr. are co-pastors of the church.

Wilson recently participated in a meeting with the faith director for President-elect Biden’s transition team. She was asked to provide insight and information on the LGBTQ community and what is needed to support faith within the family of God’s people.

The church currently is holding outdoor services but requests advance registration to insure safety planning in advance of the services.

