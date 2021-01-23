Members of Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church joined last week’s Ride With Pride event from the church into downtown Venice on a sunny afternoon.
The tops were down on convertibles and all the faces were masked because of the pandemic as participants enjoyed the sunny weather.
The Revs. Vickie Miller and Nancy Wilson Sr. are co-pastors of the church.
Wilson recently participated in a meeting with the faith director for President-elect Biden’s transition team. She was asked to provide insight and information on the LGBTQ community and what is needed to support faith within the family of God’s people.
The church currently is holding outdoor services but requests advance registration to insure safety planning in advance of the services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.