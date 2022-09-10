The sermon series for the month of September at Metropolitan Community Church in Venice is “Come Home to Faith.”
We are also celebrating homecoming and 50 years in MCC ministry for Rev. Nancy. Faith is an integral part of our spiritual journey.
The sermon series for the month of September at Metropolitan Community Church in Venice is “Come Home to Faith.”
We are also celebrating homecoming and 50 years in MCC ministry for Rev. Nancy. Faith is an integral part of our spiritual journey.
Faith isn’t easily defined, and it isn’t something that can be “measured.” Our faith encourages us, it lifts us up and strengthens us along our spiritual journey.
Following are some scriptures to reflect upon as we consider what it means to “Come Home to Faith!” May these passages strengthen us, encourage us, lift us up and remind us of God’s goodness and faithfulness to us!
Proverbs 3:5-6 — “Trust in our God with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge God, and God will direct your paths.”
Psalm 34:17-19 – “When the righteous cry for help, God hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. God is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but God delivers them out of them all.”
Isaiah 41:10 – “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Isaiah 40:31 – “But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
Jeremiah 29:11 – “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Matthew 11:28 – “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Romans 8:28 – “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to God’s purpose.”
2 Corinthians 4:8-9 – “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed;”
2 Corinthians 5:7 – “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”
Galatians 6:9 – “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”
Philippians 4:19 – “And my God will supply every need of yours according to God’s riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”
We hope you will join us this month as we all “Come Home To Faith.”
MCC is located at 3276 E. Venice Ave. in Venice. Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. withLive Streaming available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.