While the Blue Lotus Buddhist Center seeks a new home after losing its center on Shamrock Road during tropical storm Irma last summer, it offers meditation and classes via Zoom and at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 1971 Pinebrook Road in Venice.
Here is what’s offered:
New for Wednesday Evenings:
• Guided Meditation and Discussion with Monk San — 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Guided loving-kindness (metta) and Mindfulness meditation followed by a short dharma talk and discussion to support understanding and growth in the practice of mindfulness. Those who are new to meditation are welcome as well as experienced meditators. Zoom Only
Classes below are offered via Zoom and in person at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
Monk San will be in the chapel and all others will be in the Asta Linder building to the right as you pull into the driveway.
• 9 to 9:30 a.m. — Introduction and sitting meditation
• 9:30 to 9:40 a.m. — Walking meditation (optional)
• 9:40 to 10:15 a.m. — Sitting meditation
• 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.— Walking meditation (optional)
Meditation is in silence to allow group space for deepening of your own practice. All are welcome to come for all or part of the session. No meditation instruction.
• 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. — Sitting meditation
• 11:10 to 11:30 a.m. — Dharma talk with Q & A
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Lunch break
• 12:30 to1 p.m.— Sitting meditation
• 1 to 1:10 p.m. — Walking meditation (optional)
• 1:10 to 1:50 p.m.— Sitting meditation
• 1:50 to 2 p.m.— Walking meditation (optional)
• 2 to 2:30 p.m. — Dharma talk with Q&A
• 2:30 to 3 p.m. — Feedback on the retreat and closing chant
