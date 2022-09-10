Learn to rest in a “Natural Mind” of peace and joy in a meditation and book class with Venice Terger Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Pinebrook and Edmonton roads.
“We all have tremendous potential and yet we stay closed in a very small fearful world, based on wanting to avoid the unpleasant, the painful, the insecure, the unpredictable,” states the Pema Chodron Chapter 4, Welcoming the UnWelcome.
“There is a vast limitless richness and wonder we could experience if we fully accustomed our nervous system to the open-ended, uncertain reality of how things are ... .
“When we learn how to hold the rawness of vulnerability in our hearts, we will be able to experience our minds and hearts as vast as the universe.”
Venice Tergar Group is based on The Joy of Living teachings of Buddhist teacher, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche.
Sessions are useful to those of any or no spiritual tradition. Each week has a 20-minute guided meditation followed by book discussion or deepening meditation sessions. Drop-ins are welcome. Jillaurie Crane and Olga Herbert are the facilitators.
Sessions are in-person in the Asta Linder Building at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road in Venice. The building is to the right as you pull into the driveway off Edmonson.
