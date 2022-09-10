Learn to rest in a “Natural Mind” of peace and joy in a meditation and book class with Venice Terger Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Pinebrook and Edmonton roads.

“We all have tremendous potential and yet we stay closed in a very small fearful world, based on wanting to avoid the unpleasant, the painful, the insecure, the unpredictable,” states the Pema Chodron Chapter 4, Welcoming the UnWelcome.


