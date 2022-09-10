Curious about Meditation?
“There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting.” Gautama Buddha
Whether you are curious about what meditation is, or an experienced meditator, there are opportunities available for you in September.
Sunday — Meeting a Monk — A unique opportunity is available Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. Bhante Gnanissara (Samitha) is a guest facilitator who began his monastic training in Sri Lanka at the same time as Bhante Chan, Abbott of Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center (BLBMC).
Samitha’s education continued at the University of Paradenlya and with dharma training in Singapore. In coming to the U.S., he was part of the Great Lakes Buddhist Mudita before becoming a resident monk at the Blue Lotus Temple in Woodstock, Illinois.
There he conducted meditation groups, dharma discussions, and helped build the sangha community.
On Sunday, he is leading the Venice meditation and is available for questions at the Asta Linder Home, on the Universalist Utilitarian Congregation of Venice (UUCOV) campus, 4-5:30 p.m..
Wednesday — Slowing down — A new evening meditation is occurring midweek. On Wednesday, BLBMC is offering a new time, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. for those who want to wind down the day in meditation practice.
This week, Jillaurie Crane, a long-time meditation practitioner, leads the practice about loving kindness and mindfulness. This is located in the UUCOV sanctuary.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24: Practicing kindness — Start your Saturday, Sept. 24, by joining friends in an extended meditation that begins in silence at 9 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m., a guided meditation that focuses on loving kindness will be led by Jillaurie Crane. The meditation concludes with a discussion where you may ask your questions about meditation.
Any level of meditation experience is welcome to come to these sessions. Chairs are available at the location; meditators who prefer a cushion or mat are asked to provide what they require for their own comfort.
BLBMC is thankful for the use of the UUCOV facilities at 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL, during a time of its rebuilding. Blue Lotus-Florida does not charge for its classes but gratefully accepts voluntary donations to its building fund.
HYBRID CLASSES — This week’s meditation sessions are also available via Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. In addition, Zoom-only meditation sessions are available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The Thursday book study group joins the Zoom-only sessions. For the Zoom link and more information, refer to the calendar at blbmc.org/calendar.
