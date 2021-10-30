The Jewish Congregation of Venice is reactivating its Men’s Club under the leadership of member Steve Weiss.

The kickoff meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, and all JCV males are invited to attend.

Weiss’ plans for the group include informative talks, fundraising events, social outings, community service and volunteering.

For additional information, call the JCV from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 941-484-2022.

