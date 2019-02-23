Rev. Michael Mozley, director of Catalyst for Africa, will speak at three worship services at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC), Sunday, Feb. 24 (7:30 & 11 a.m., Traditional; 9 a.m. Contemporary).
Mozley is an ordained United Methodist minister in the North Georgia Conference, having received his Master of Divinity in Missions and Evangelism from Asbury Theological Seminary in 1989 and his Master of Theology in African theology from Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture from AKropong, Ghana.
Mozley and his wife Clare have three children: Anna, Maggie, and Luke, and served as missionaries in Ghana with The Mission Society from 1999 to 2010. Upon returning to the U.S., he served as senior director of International Mobilization for The Mission Society for two years.
In spring 2013, God led Mozley to establish Catalyst for Africa. He has traveled extensively throughout the world doing international mission ministry, but his deepest passion is on the continent of Africa.
Fawzi Khalil, of Cario, Egypt, will lead Sunday School classes at 9 and 10 a.m.
Fawzi is one of the pastoral leaders at the Kasr el Dobara Evangelical Church in Cario – the largest evangelical church in Egypt and the Middle East.
After completing studies at Cairo University, Fawzi obtained leadership master training at Youth With a Mission.
He served in ministry in North Africa for seven years before persecution and subsequent deportation for preaching the Gospel moved him to Iraq, where he ministered to the ISIS movement and Yazidi families before returning to Cairo.
Christ United Methodist Church holds an annual Missions Festival that brings missionaries from local, national and international fields to share their faith and call to ‘Fan Into Flame the Gift of God’ throughout the community and the world.
For more information contact, Rev. Mike Hudson, Lead Pastor at CUMC, 1475 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292. Call: 941-493-7504, email: pastormike@christvenice.com.
