NORTH EASTON, Mass. — The Museum of Family Prayer has set up its second Mary Garden Contest which honors Earth Day and the beginning of spring, dedicated to the work of Patrick Peyton.
The concept is to find the best Marian Gardens which, in turn, can have a chance to win prizes.
“Participants send in pictures of the Mary Garden they have created in their home or school,” it said in a news release. “The Museum of Family Prayer encourages the creation of all sorts gardens — traditional outdoor gardens, spaces with plants and flowers on porches, prayer spaces inside of apartments, or any sacred space used by individuals and families to pray to Mary.”
The news release noted a Mary Garden normally includes an image or statue of Mary.
“The Museum of Family Prayer will award the Top Ten Mary Gardens based on criteria such as overall look, design, usage of flowers, and love for Our Lady,” it said.
The contest opens May 24 with entries needing to be received by July 26. Winners are announced by the museum in August.
“The Museum of Family Prayer ... offers a unique, interactive experience of prayer using digital media for the entire family to experience together,” the news release said. “Families and all visitors are treated to a new, different, fun, faith-filled experience.”
For more information on the contest, visit the website museumoffamilyprayer.org/mary-garden-contest2021
