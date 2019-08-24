Musical reflections captivate audience at Venice Presbyterian Church

PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI

Brian Gurl and Carolann Evans, violin, perform musical reflections for the recent 2019 Festival of Worship at Venice Presbyterian Church. “Bless the Lord O My Soul” was presented with music interspersed with prayers by the Rev. Chris Romig, senior pastor.

 PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
