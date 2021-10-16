My cat, Pickle, has a routine that she likes to keep.
In the mornings, she expects treats while I drink my coffee. During the day, she likes to hang out with me while I work at my desk. By dinner time, she expects me to grab a beverage and some cheese and to head out onto my lanai, where she and I munch on the cheese and look at the lake.
It is a peaceful existence, most of the time at least.
In today’s picture, you will notice that she is sitting on my computer. It was that day I had a lot of Zoom meetings and other work, and I was running late. She had had it with waiting for me to stop for the day, and she took matters into her own paws.
No way was she going to tolerate my working even one minute more. I laughed, and I did, indeed, take my much needed evening break.
How often do we get caught up in doing so much that we forget to pause and get refreshed? In Mark 6:30-31, we see the priority Jesus puts on rest: The apostles gathered around Jesus and reported to him all they had done and taught. Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, he said to them, “Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.”
Our world often seduces us into a non-stop pace. Sometimes it’s work that consumes us; other times, it’s chores or social events.
No matter what it is that fills so many hours, Jesus’ advice remains. Go with Him to a quiet place and get some rest.
For me, that means sitting in my rocking chair on my lanai with Pickle, watching the birds and being soothed by the water. What is it for you?
Maybe today you can carve out some time to be with your Lord. He is waiting to bless you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
