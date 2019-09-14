Rosh Hashana will be here in a few weeks. It will be the start of the Jewish New Year.
Coincidentally, my birthday, Dec. 31, is the last day of the old year on the civil calendar. I never enjoyed having my birthday thrown in with New Year’s Eve, so this year, after much deliberation, I decided to change my birthday to Erev Rosh Hashana, the day before Rosh Hashana, the new year.
My civil birthday will continue as Dec. 31 and my new birthday will be whatever date Erev Rosh Hashana falls on.
Rosh Hashana starts the year free of sins, full of anticipation for a good and sweet new year.
How appropriate it will be to have a birthday that starts with reflection, asking for forgiveness for sins done unintentionally or most important, intentionally, and to celebrate with my Venice family of choice, for a sweet and good new year for all of us.
Jews celebrate the new year according to family traditions. My family, Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe, followed a tradition of having the children wear new items of clothing for the start of the new year. You start new and fresh.
For all Jews, Rosh Hashana starts with the blowing of the shofar, a ram’s horn. This is a call to be reminded not only to ask for forgiveness but to forgive others of any unresolved hurt that you might be carrying around.
This is a time to reflect on how you can give more generously of yourself and receive more graciously.
This is both a time for a spiritual journey and a celebration.
Rosh Hashana is a combination of celebration and seriousness. The sounding of the ram’s horn, the shofar, marks the beginning of the 10 days of repentance, ending with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
A tradition that some families have is to eat a new fruit, or something that is new to the season. Pomegranates are a favorite. It is reputed that one has 613 seeds, equivalent to the number of commandments in the Torah.
The traditional braided loaf of challah found at ceremonial meals and at Shabbat dinner is usually elongated. On Rosh Hashana it could be round to signify the circle of life.
As a symbol for a sweet and good new year, which is a traditional greeting for this holiday, honey plays an important role. No Rosh Hashana meal is complete without a dense, super-sweet honey cake. But apples and honey for a sweet and good new year is the all-time favorite treat.
This year on my new birthday I will ask everyone to sing the song that almost all Jews know: “Apples and honey for Rosh Hashana. Apples and honey for a good and sweet New Year” to me.
Happy birthday, world, and happy birthday to me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.