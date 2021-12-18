Many of us are familiar with the longing to be “home for Christmas.”
I recall several years ago when our eldest son, Austin, was recovering from major surgery. He was in a rehab hospital in Sarasota. I’m sure he has a better grasp of the details now, as he remains our most trusted family historian. (Every family needs someone who remembers who, when and where.)
Nonetheless, mine is the fixed memory of taking the left turn, with him in the passenger seat next to me. My eyes took in his facial profile as he looked ahead, out the window. There was holiday music playing on the radio.
My heart suddenly swelled with emotion. He was alive and coming home. Time stood still.
Our Lord, the Emmanuel of Christmas, was born to take us sinners home to our Father’s house. Referring back to ancient days and looking forward to days to come, God spoke through his prophet, Micah: “But you, O Bethlehem Ephrathah, (you) who are too little to be among the clans of Judah, from you shall come forth for me one who is to be ruler in Israel, whose coming forth is from of old, from ancient days.
“Therefore, he shall give them up until the time when she who is in labor has given birth; then, the rest of his brothers shall return to the people of Israel. And he shall stand and shepherd his flock in the strength of the Lord, in the majesty of the name of the Lord his God. And they shall dwell secure, for now he shall be great to the ends of the earth. And he shall be their peace.” (Micah 5:2-5a)
Today, his brothers (and sisters) continue to “return home” from every tribe and tongue, from every corner of the world. She who was in labor has indeed given birth, and the Ruler from Bethlehem — now at God’s right hand — calls us one and all to his father’s banqueting table.
His voice is heard by the sheep of his flock, and the years unfolding reveal the in-gathering of sinners reconciled to his Father through his own redeeming sacrifice.
Jesus has become our peace, and our hearts swell to know his eyes are on our facial profiles — even this day — and He is deeply glad to have us in the car.
Merry Christmas!
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.