Last week, you saw my grandson’s castle towers, all placed on his dad’s knees and hands.
The same day that we visited Siesta Key Beach, he was blown away that the sand was so moldable that he could actually shape the letters of his name, and they would stay intact.
He was so proud of his work that he wanted to lay down by his name. This photo is a great illustration of how important our names are to us.
Yes, five minutes later he took great joy, along with his brother, in stomping the letters into oblivion. Nevertheless, the picture remains as testimony.
Names are important in the Bible, too. Did you know that? God made the first man and called him “Adam.” The name means “man.”
God then created the first woman and then Adam called her “Eve,” which means life or living. Eve would then become the first mother, bringing forth new life.
Almost every Old Testament name carries a significant meaning. It’s a great study, by the way, to learn about these.
Jesus, too, used names to bring significance. In just one example, He changed Simon’s name to Peter. He says, “And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it.” (Matt. 16:18).
You see, the word for rock in Jesus’ time was petros. We just translate it to Peter. So what does this all matter to us?
In John 10:3, Jesus is described as the “gate” or “gatekeeper.” John writes, “The gatekeeper opens the gate for him, and the sheep listen to his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out.”
Who are the sheep? We are! He calls each one of us by name to keep us safe.
I can just see Jesus looking down on my grandson, lying on the beach by his name. In my mind’s eye, Jesus says, “Yup, that’s my Austin. My very own boy. He is going to do great things one day for Me.”
Now that makes me smile.
You don’t have to go to the beach and make your name like my grandson did. Why don’t you pause right now and write your name on a piece of paper.
Take a moment to look at it and think about it. Know that Jesus is calling you by that name. Follow Him.
Trust me. It will make for a life worth living.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
