“Music doesn’t need to be complicated to be beautiful,” states Dr. Marcelle (Marcie) Schiff, new director of music at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice. Schiff was recently chosen as the music director after an extensive four-month search by a five-member committee of the Unitarian congregation.
Schiff earned her doctorate at Boston University and her master’s at Westminister Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. She recently served on the faculty at University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University as well as music director at Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware.
She brings a wealth of experience as a music director, vocal coach and accompanist. In directing the church choir she believes, “It is not just about making music, it is a covenant with the other members of the choir.
“Our choir doesn’t need to be big to be beautiful. If you build it properly, it will grow,” she addd.
Presently, the choir at the Unitarian Congregation has 14 members.
Schiff looks at her role not as a performer but as one of support; creating moments that add depth to the worship experience. She collaborates closely with congregation minister Rev. Khleber Van Zandt.
“I look for music that enriches the service. The music reaches across a wide variety of styles and time periods and is as varied as our services are,” she said.
And just how does a relatively small congregation (219 members) become fortunate enough to hire a musician of Schiff’s caliber?
Schiff says she was attracted to Southwest Florida when her parents were snowbirds in the Fort Myers area. Her partner, Gary Louth, didn’t have any trouble leaving the north as he is an avid boater and fisherman. They live in Englewood.
For her doctoral dissertation, Schiff focused on music teachers’ beliefs, examining where beliefs come from and how they impact what and how teachers teach. She points out that this research has made her look very carefully at how she works with her choirs.
Schiff has presented many workshops for school districts and national music organizations. Her work draws heavily from studies in body mapping, the developmental psychology of music and the psychology of music performance.
Schiff also judges music festivals. She especially enjoys festivals where she can do more than score and comment on high school choirs’ performances, where she gets to work with students in a clinic setting.
On her calendar for this spring are two high school festivals in the Tampa area.
For more information, visit: Music@uucov.org.
