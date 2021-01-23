No Exceptions

My neighbors have been good to me during this time of pandemic, even helping me maintain a bit of sanity during some low periods.
We’ve gotten into the habit of gathering in one of our back yards now and again, sitting together in a circle as evening comes on, always appropriately distanced, and always respectful of the religious, political and regional differences among us.
If we’ve yelled at each other, it’s simply because we can no longer hear one another across our big circle as well as we used to.
There’s a banner about neighbors I’ve seen hanging on the front of a local church, and I’ve thought a lot about it these past weeks and months. It starts with “Love your Neighbor,” and so I wondered where that came from.
The earliest biblical mention of loving one’s neighbor is in the Torah, the 19th chapter of Leviticus, where God says to Moses in the middle of a long list of other commandments, “You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against your kinsfolk. Love your neighbor as yourself: I am the LORD.”
Then in the New Testament, the author of Mark quotes Jesus responding to a question about which is the first commandment, saying “The first is, ‘Hear, O Israel: the Lord our God is one; you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ The second is this, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”
This quote is important enough that the gospels of Matthew and Luke include similar passages as well.
Reading the text in the narrowest way possible, one might imagine the word “neighbor” could have meant, in the cultural context of the time, strictly other Jews. But this would ignore the scriptural and archeological evidence of the increasingly cosmopolitan nature of the Ancient Near East.
And does anybody imagine Jesus, with all his other great wisdom and insight, would use the word “neighbor” here to mean “that one family of people just like you from your own village who live right next door”? Surely not.
So there’s the instruction, and it is not an easy one.
In fact, the broader one interprets the word “neighbor,” the more difficult that instruction to love your neighbor becomes. Especially with the divisions evident among us these days, civil conversation has become a rare commodity indeed.
It is not clear, at least to me, how we will ever transcend this moment of national conflict and disaffection. For now, with everything else going on in the world, I can only carry the words of this banner with me.
And do my best to live by them:
“Love your Neighbor who doesn’t look like you, think like you, love like you, speak like you, pray like you, vote like you. Love your Neighbor. No Exceptions.”
See you (virtually) in church, synagogue, or mosque.
