During this season of heavy traffic I always appreciate bumper stickers on the cars in front of me. It gives me something to read and to ponder while I wait for the light to change.
Usually, a block or two later, I have forgotten the bumper’s message. However, a new sticker caught my attention this week. It read: “Question Everything.”
My initial reaction was an affirming nod, followed by an exaggerated “Yes!” as my rebellious nature rose to the surface.
In these divided days of our country, we are bombarded with various worldviews demanding our attention. Choose any of the major news networks and they, too, have an agenda for how they report the news.
The old days of Walter Cronkite closing with “And that’s the way it is” have been replaced with “Stay tuned as we continue our coverage of ….” A never-ending news cycle demands our attention, questioning what the truth is.
If we question everything, we must land somewhere on the truth. Without answers to the questions, we will be blown around by the latest variant of an age-old argument.
Some take a middle-of-the-road approach and proclaim “What is true for you may not be true for me.” Or “You have your truth and I have my truth.” This is a lie. There can’t be multiple truths, particularly when ideas oppose one another.
When one person claims the earth is flat and another that the earth is round, one of them is wrong.
These days we have substituted emotions and the strength of our will to determine truth. Truth is defined now as merely how sincere one is about the question.
However, sincerity does not make something true, as one can be sincerely wrong.
Neither do emotions determine what is true. What is taught by our professors, employers, families, even some pastors who are all important to us, may not always be truth.
Some lies are generational and some are hiding shame, while others are merely manipulations to reach an agenda.
How, then, can we determine the truth?
What is true is always objective. Truth is set beyond ourselves.
It is not always easy, and the reality and consequences are often difficult. It is much easier to declare our own truth, subjectively, and do whatever we want.
Truth is not a spectrum but rather a solid point set and established in itself. We can call it a lie, but real truth stands on its own merit no matter what others may call it.
Jesus said, “I am the Truth, the Life, and the Way. No one comes to the Father but by me.” (John 14:6)
I capitalized each word because He said “I am truth.” Not that He knows the truth or follows the truth, although both are true, He is stating that He is the Truth — an objective, beyond-ourselves, solid point of reference of truth that is Jesus.
Many are quick to say that God is Love. That is right, but God is Truth as well. If you want a God who is Love, you must also accept a God that is Truth. Otherwise, the love is not pure because no lie can come from true love.
I have found life with the foundation of Jesus as the Truth allows me to be grounded and not subject to the wind of a culture declaring its own subjective truths. Thus, when I “question everything” I do so in the light of the Truth that is loving, pure, everlasting and unchanging in Jesus Christ.
If you don’t know what is truth, look to Jesus.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.
