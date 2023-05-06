During this season of heavy traffic I always appreciate bumper stickers on the cars in front of me. It gives me something to read and to ponder while I wait for the light to change.

Bob Haley

Bob Haley

Usually, a block or two later, I have forgotten the bumper’s message. However, a new sticker caught my attention this week. It read: “Question Everything.”


   

Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments