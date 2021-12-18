The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, will hold its German Christmas Service today, at 3 pm.

The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Dr. Charles Wolfe at the organ.

Mask wearing depends on your vaccination status.

Call the church office, 941-426-5580 with any questions, or contact the Rev. Szemesi at npcuccpastor@frontier.com.

