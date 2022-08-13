 Skip to main content
Offering love, not garbage bags

Kiwanis Clubs aim to help foster families

PORT CHARLOTTE — With 2,500 kids in the foster system from Tampa to Naples, Kiwanis clubs in the region recently helped local agencies serving these children.

Division 18 Lt. Gov. Linda Martin organized a night for members to stuff duffle bags with toiletries, blankets and books.

Bob Moore

Bob Moore, past Kiwanis International president 2003-2004, and a member of the original Kiwanis Worldwide Service Project team, from the Venice Club, center, waits his turn to load a blanket into a foster care duffle bag.
Janelle Hanaburgh

Janelle Hanaburgh, foster care director of One More Child, said there are 2,500 children in foster care in homes from Tampa to Naples.
John Davidson

John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads Hope Academy in Punta Gorda, addresses a full room of Kiwanis members about caring for teen boys who have been to multiple foster placement failures before going to live at the 24-bed facility.


Erik Sandness

Englewood Kiwanis Club member Erik Sandness, right, shares details of the return of “Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium,” an offbeat circus, to Englewood in the future.
Harvey White,

Harvey White, left, speaks to Kiwanis about his year as the governor of the Florida Kiwanis clubs. He thanked the adults who work with students in the K Family.

