Where were you 20 years ago today? I remember getting ready for work while watching the morning news.
Suddenly, the horrifying images began, and I watched with breath held while the second plane crashed into the World Trade Center.
I continued watching in shock until I had to leave for work. At the time, I was a music teacher at the elementary school level.
That school day was unlike any other as the teachers walked around in a daze, and the children absorbed the unspoken terror that surrounded them. I remember feeling helpless to alleviate the children’s own fears.
It was a day where I truly regretted being in a position where I couldn’t share the source of my own hope in the midst of tragedy. Public school teachers are forbidden to speak of their faith, and yet it was only through that faith that I knew that my life would go on.
How could I share my hope and yet not impose my belief on them? Ah, but there was a way. The rainbow has always symbolized hope, hasn’t it?
Young and old, believers and non-believers alike instantly recognize that it follows the storm as a promise of blue skies to come.
So, we talked about the rainbow, and somehow, we got through the day. We even sang “Over the Rainbow” in our music classes that day.
These days we still find ourselves needing to find hope, don’t we? It has been a hard, hard couple of years.
I continue to look to the rainbow as a reminder of God’s promise of hope for us. In the story of Noah and the ark, when the floodwaters finally recede, God makes a promise to Noah, and to us.
Read these words from Genesis 9: “And God said, ‘This is the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you, a covenant for all generations to come: I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.
“Whenever I bring clouds over the earth and the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will remember my covenant between me and you and all living creatures of every kind. Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.
“Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.’”
Yes, I truly believe that we can go forward knowing that better days are ahead. May you find that hope as well.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.