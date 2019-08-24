By JIM FOUBISTER
Guest Writer
We are inviting and calling all men, women and youth who have assisted One Christ Won City since its 2009 beginning.
If you have given your time or talent in helping us beautify our city, help widows, sort or collect food, read to children, pray with those who need comforting, help us meet the needs of schools, single parents, orphaned children, or if you have been part of the Thursday men’s meeting at Panera, then we invite you to be with us Tuesday Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. to celebrate our 10th anniversary.
The event will be at First Christian Church 1100 Center Road, Venice. There will be coffee, cake and fellowship.
The One Christ Won City members are grateful for all of you who are united for Jesus Christ. We will review what was done to honor him in past 10 years in Venice and what the hope for Jesus in our city in the future will be.
Let us celebrate together, for past, present and future Christian collaborations.
