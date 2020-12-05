It is my prayer this Christmas season that you are enjoying some childhood memories of Christmases gone by.
As I stumble down memory lane, I remembered what a rotten little boy I was with the gifts under the Christmas tree. While I never opened and resealed a gift, I did tend to guess the gift’s contents, much to the chagrin of my mother.
I would calculate the cubic inches of the box, its weight and girth, as I contemplated the contents. I would then cross-reference this information with the Christmas Wish List I had prepared weeks earlier.
Some boxes would require a gentle shake against my ear, but ultimately I would be able to discern what the gift was even before I unwrapped it.
The squishy rectangular gifts were easily determined to be socks, but there was an occasional box-inside-a-box trick to throw me off. It rarely succeeded.
My mother did come to a method of preventing me from guessing all my gifts: She simply didn’t label the gifts with name tags or markings of any form to identify their recipients. Thus, I had to wonder if a gift was for me or one of my brothers.
When it came time to open gifts, we would take a single gift to mom, who would then disclose the recipient. This process seemed to take years, as it slowed the gift-opening process to an eternal crawl.
But it taught me patience and the joy of the gift rather than the confirmation of being right.
As I turn to the manger, I am reminded that Jesus is a gift.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” (John 3:16-17)
Imagine opening The Gift. Inside we will find love, mercy, grace, forgiveness, righteousness and judgment for those who are willing to receive the gift. Unlike Christmas socks, this gift will change your life and have eternal consequences.
While mom may have spent money on my Hot Wheels racetrack, it doesn’t come close to the price that Jesus paid in securing your forgiveness. He suffered the punishment for our sin and redeems us back to God.
I find it odd that people will look at The Gift and wonder what He might be.
Some will go to great lengths to scientifically measure The Gift to see if He fits into their worldview wish list. Others may begin to open The Gift, only to reseal it and return it unopened from fear of what The Gift will cost them.
Those who are willing to receive The Gift, open it and embrace all that life with Jesus Christ has to offer will never be alone.
This Christmas, as you ponder the manger, consider The Gift of Jesus Christ and the life He promises through Scripture. There are too many unopened gifts in the world not to share.
Emmanuel — God with us!
