A week from tomorrow, in the evening, Jews the world over begin the festival of Shavuot.
Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks, is one of the three pilgrimage festivals from the Torah (the Five Books of Moses), when our ancient ancestors brought offerings to the Temple in Jerusalem in appreciation to God for the harvest.
Shavuot is also a holiday when we recall the giving of the Torah at Mt. Sinai.
It is customary for Jews to read the Book of Ruth on Shavuot. It tells the story of a young Moabite woman who chooses to cast her lot with the people of Israel and the God of Israel.
As special foods are always part of Jewish celebrations, dairy products are customarily eaten on Shavuot, particularly cheese blintzes and cheesecake. Yum!
In keeping with the theme of God’s gift of the Torah and the Ten Commandments to the Jewish people and to all of humanity, I want to share some thoughts on the importance of a God-based morality and a God-based society.
Recently in an area newspaper, a guest column appeared written by Phil Zuckerman, a college professor, on the great benefits of secularism for America and the world. The column was entitled “Secularism: A Good Thing for America.” Here is my response:
As a rabbi and a member of the Venice Interfaith Community Association, I thank God for the blessings of living in an America that is guided by the First Amendment to the Constitution.
The separation of church and state has allowed religion to prosper and has challenged religion to compete in the marketplace of ideas. Professor Zuckerman’s arguments deserve a response.
Here are three points. First, a triumphant secularism means that America is guided by an ethic absent the value that all people are created equal. This value springs from the faith that God created all humans in the divine image and thus all human life is sacred.
Second, a triumphant secularism means that all the good that comes from religious institutions will diminish in the years to come. Food pantries, medical clinics, missions to aid the homeless, schools that teach the religious values of humility and sacredness will gradually disappear. Will secular America social organizations fill the void?
Third, a triumphant secularism means the epidemic of social isolation will continue. Religion, with all of its flaws, still is the best method our society has developed to bring people together to celebrate life’s joys and to mourn life’s losses.
Authentic religion is not only interested in getting to heaven, as Professor Zuckerman claims. Authentic religion is interested in making this earth a bit more heavenlike.
May the holiday of Shavuot remind all people of good faith that decency and kindness are hard to come by; that the religious community must always strive to not only “talk the talk” but to “walk the walk.”
We are representatives of God in the world and our actions either desecrate God’s name or sanctify God’s name.
B’shalom (in peace).
