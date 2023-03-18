I had the opportunity over spring break to travel to the mountains of north Georgia.
I took along many more books than I could possibly read. (A story of my life, to be sure.) I did find one author particularly helpful and thought I would share some of his work with you.
He recalls his 3-year-old daughter walking past him one day, singing, “Don’t let them in, don’t let them see, be the good girl you always have to be.”
He remarked how she was employing a sort of “under her breath” type vocal style at this point, but as she got to the chorus, she sang with power and confidence: “It’s time to see what I can do. To test the limits and break through! No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I’m free! Let it go! Let it go!”
I guess some 3-year-olds have it figured out, though I sort of doubt this man’s daughter had a clear handle on the meaning of the lyrics. But surely Dad would’ve smiled.
The lyrics, nevertheless, express the mindset of our culture (especially during spring break). However, promises suggested in such words as autonomy, freedom and authenticity don’t really deliver the happiness we hope for, as we are more complicated than we like to admit.
We recall from the movie “Frozen,” that as Elsa sang her blockbuster hit, she was constructing for herself an ice palace that turned into a kind of self-inflicted prison.
She, in effect, was locking herself up in a lonely and joyless world.
It was W.H. Auden, the British poet, who wrote, “Each in the cell of himself, is almost convinced of his freedom.” We have issues, no matter how much we long to be free.
Addressing graduates at a commencement ceremony at Syracuse University several years ago, George Saunders apparently asked them what he called, “the million-dollar question … What’s our problem?”
He went on to answer it: “Here’s what I think. Each of us is born with a series of built-in confusions that are probably somehow Darwinian. These are: (1) we’re central to the universe (that is, our personal story is the main and most interesting story, the only story, really); (2) we’re separate from the universe (there’s us and then, out there, all that other junk — dogs and swingsets … and you know, other people) and (3) we’re permanent (death is real, OK, sure — for you, but not for me).”
Then he said this, “We don’t really believe these things intellectually — we know better — but we believe them viscerally, and live by them, and they cause us to prioritize our own needs over the needs of others, even though what we really want, in our hearts, is to be less selfish, more aware of what’s actually happening in the present moment, more open, and more loving.”
So, what is wrong with us?
The Biblical explanation might be illustrated by one other anecdote provided by this author I’m reading (Rankin Wilbourne, in “Union with Christ”): “The only sculpture Michelangelo ever signed was the Pieta, his statue of Mary holding her crucified son.
“Installed in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome in 1500, the Pieta remained there, mostly undisturbed, until 1972, when a vandal broke past security and smashed it repeatedly with a hammer. The attack shattered Mary’s left arm and also resulted in severe damage to her nose, veil, and left eye.
“This treasure of Renaissance art became a marred masterpiece. Over the next year, a team of experts gathered up the shards and slivers of damaged marble and painstakingly pieced them back together.”
According to the Bible, we human beings are all now marred masterpieces, though created originally beautiful and without flaw.
Indeed, we were the only creatures signed by God as his unique “image bearers.”
Since our fall away from God, we have become marred in many ways and can’t understand ourselves. We have indeed been born with a series of “built-in confusions.”
The storyline of the Bible is God’s purpose to come into the wilderness of our confusions and brokenness — in the person of his son, Jesus Christ — rescue us from ourselves and restore us to our right identity as the children and masterpieces of the living God.
How he accomplished (and accomplishes) this is a longer story, but for now, here are words of hope: “If the son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”
