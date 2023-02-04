Turning 50

Our Saviour Luther Church in Nokomis celebrates its golden anniversary.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NOKOMIS — Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis is celebrating 50 years of service to the community on Feb. 4 and 5.

There will be a celebratory dinner at Waterfrontoo Restaurant on U.S. 41 in Nokomis Saturday at 5 p.m.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments