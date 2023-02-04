NOKOMIS — Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis is celebrating 50 years of service to the community on Feb. 4 and 5.
There will be a celebratory dinner at Waterfrontoo Restaurant on U.S. 41 in Nokomis Saturday at 5 p.m.
A special service will be held at the church, 2705 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Pedro Suarez, Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church Florida Bahamas Synod, will preside.
The congregation’s first worship service was held at the old Osprey Community Center on Feb. 4, 1973 with 35 people attending. Services were held there every Sunday with laypersons doing the liturgy or order of service and the sermons. Guest ministers came to serve communion once per month.
During 1973, representatives of the American Board of Missions toured the area and selected the current 2.2-acre site that became the home for the new church.
In July 1973, Pastor Paul Winemiller was installed as Mission Developer of the Osprey, Laurel, Nokomis area.
In August 1973, a meeting was held to select a name for this mission church. Our Savior Lutheran Church was selected by popular vote of the congregation.
A spiritual theme was chosen from John 3:17: “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
Better facilities for worship services were needed so Pastor Winemiller and other church representatives met with the manager of the Holiday Inn Osprey (now Casey Key Resorts Mainland.)
They were successful in renting the banquet room for church services and another room for Sunday School. (Later, the inn management agreed to let the church use the facility at no cost).
The first service was held there on August 19, 1973 with 30 people present. Services continued until they were able to move into their new church building on Feb. 20, 1977.
Our Savior Lutheran Church grew rapidly. On December 24, 1973, Christmas Eve service was attended by 67 people. One year later, there were 120 people at the Christmas Eve service.
Construction of the physical structure of Our Savior Church
On October 10, 1975, members purchased the 2.2-acre lot for the sum of $72,400. For an additional $35,783, congregants would eventually purchase four additional lots in Sorrento Villas Section 2 for additional parking.
Groundbreaking took place on Sept. 5, 1976. The first service in the new building was held on Feb. 29, 1977. At that time, there were 140 baptized members: 110 adults and 30 children
Over its 50-year history, this church has meant much to its community. Members fondly remember the dedicated pastors who served this congregation, the dedicated laypersons who worked so hard to keep this church going, and the choir that added such beautiful music during the past 50 years.
The current pastor, The Rev. David Wagner, and his congregation look forward to a future of continuous service to the community.
