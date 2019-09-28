It’s almost time for the annual Basket Auction at Venice Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., put on by the Women’s Fellowship.
The annual church auction will be Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets will be sold from 9 — 10:45 a.m.; drawings begin at 11 a.m. A sheet of tickets go for $5, or 5 sheets for $20. Place your tickets in the jars next to the baskets that you want to win.
Then, go to the Conference Room Café for coffee, cider, donuts or coffeecake. When the drawings begin, you can cheer for those who win. Who knows? One of those winners may be you.
The mission of the Basket Auction is to benefit nonprofit organizations. In the past, it has donated to such nonprofits as All Faiths Food Bank backpack for Kids program, South County Food Pantry, Loveland Center, and Women’s Resource Center.
For more information, call the church office, 941-496-6741.
