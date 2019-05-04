People pray together Good Friday

Approximately 200 people pray together Good Friday at a gathering arranged by pastors of 18 churches that are part of One Christ Won City in Venice.

Honoring God together April 19, Good Friday, were more than 200 people from 18 different churches at the Centennial Park Gazebo.

They joined hearts and hands, remembering Jesus Christ and his sacrificial crucifixion on Good Friday.

Eirrinn Abu played his saxophone. One Christ Won City co-founder and chairman Jim Foubister welcomed the gathering. Chaplain Larry Menden opened in prayer. Pastor Phil Enloe, of Harvest Chapel, shared a message, and Pastor Dwight Dolby, of Auburn Presbyterian Church, closed the service with a message.

The crowd gathered in two groups, for an intimate prayer time with those names and these additional pastors from Venice-area churches: Randy Burt, New Life; K. C. McCay, Congregational; Jim McCleland, Center of Hope; Larry Franck, Cornerstone Baptist; Mike Saxton, New Hope West; Scott Hill, Venice Bible; and Ron Fichtenberg, First Church of God.

