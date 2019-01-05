Another Christmas Season has come and gone.
It’s time to pack away the ornaments, the Christmas tree and all the Yuletide accessories that make your Christmas unique, each item being removed from its special spot, wrapped and placed into its own container.
One of those unique items for my family is a simple piece of pinewood painted with a manger scene. It was given as a gift years ago and is placed above our kitchen doorway.
As it is with packing up Christmas, we usually forget an item only to discover it in mid-January.
Often, it is right where it is supposed to be; we just did not see it while packing. Other times, the cats have knocked the small wise men or the wooden angel figures under the couch.
You can hear the collective groan when we discover a forgotten piece as we realize we must trudge into the attic and put it away properly.
One year, we missed the painted manger scene. My wife and I looked at each other and sighed. We then had a brief discussion of whether it was worth the effort to put it away.
The jury quickly returned a verdict that it was worthy of remaining for the year. We would properly pack it the next January.
As you can imagine, that January we didn’t pack it again. We have then come to the conclusion that it is good to have a reminder in the house of Christmas all the year long.
Why should we pack away the amazing story of God putting on flesh and entering His own creation for the purpose of redemption? For God so loved the world, that He sent his only begotten son.
That manger scene is a constant reminder not just of Christmas but of God’s love for us.
I am sure we know somebody who knows somebody that just leaves their outdoor Christmas lights on the home all year long. We laugh and giggle and the homeowners association will send letters demanding them to be removed.
The homeowners are judged as being lazy, but perhaps they are not lazy. Instead, perhaps they have the Christmas spirit to such a degree that they want their lights to remind people that Christ is the light of the world — not just the light at Christmas time but the light for all times.
Perhaps this year you might keep an ornament, or perhaps a wise man or Christmas angel, out as a reminder of God’s love for you and all humanity.
When mid-January rolls around and you discover an unpacked piece of Christmas, why not take the easy road and leave it out all year long? It may just be the blessing you have been looking for in 2019.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church of Venice; ChristVenice.com.
