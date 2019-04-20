Why do we continue to ask the age-old question, “Who is my neighbor?”
Why do we question the worth of anyone different from us?
Scripture tells us that “there is neither Jew nor Greek, neither slave nor free, neither male nor female, that we are all one in Christ.” (Galatians 3:28)
How are we as communities of faith, as citizens of Venice, to respond to acts of racism?
Proverbs 22 tells us, “The Lord is the maker of them all.”
The Epistle of James reads, “The royal law according to Scripture, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”
Are we not taught that our first obligation is to God and the second covenant obligation is to our neighbor?
We are continually bombarded with language that puts us into isolated groups, separate from “those others.”
Are not pejorative labels of suspicion about others morally and ethically wrong?
Recently, I heard a black man tell of walking down Venice Avenue on his way to lunch. He related how someone yelled at him, “N-----, get out of town!”
The sidewalks were crowded with people, yet no one said a word to him nor came to his defense. The Venice Interfaith Community Association (VICA) recently held a series of six programs entitled “American Racism, Yours, Mine and Ours.” During these talks people shared their personal stories of being called names, being followed in stores by sales clerks and managers, of housing discrimination due to color, all in our Venice community.
After these programs, people came up to me in shock and said they had no idea this still went on today. Even more were shocked that someone in Venice would use the “N” word and not one single bystander came to the defense of a fellow man and fellow citizen.
It is said that our inability to see the full dignity of each other results in a culture of fear, distrust, tribalism, shaming and strife.
We call ourselves a Christian nation. We have been given this command: “Anyone who loves God must also love his brother and sister.” (I John 4:24)
This command is rooted in Jewish law. Leviticus 19:18 says “but you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” And it is not merely a suggestion. It is a command. It is the law of God.
Can each of us look into our hearts and answer truthfully that we love all our brothers and sisters? Can we not resolve to look at our own racism, sincerely repent and change our ways?
The Rev. Howard Thurmond has stated, “Every man is potentially every other man’s neighbor. A man must love his neighbor directly, clearly permitting no barriers between.”
Should we expect anything less in our community of Venice?
We often call Venice a paradise. Is it a paradise when some are scorned and rejected?
Paradise surely means that we treat each other as true family and do all we can to build a beloved community.
We come from all corners of this great country and around the world. This should be a paradise of cooperation, respect and understanding among people of different faiths and ethnic and cultural traditions, a shining beacon of light in a dark sea of racism.
The Rev. Keith Backhaus is a deacon of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice.
