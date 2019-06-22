Parishioners attend former Venice priest's church

COURTESY PHOTO

Vee Garry-Chiulli, Nancy Dobbin, Claire Morrissey and Geri Pare traveled to St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Fort Myers to attend a Sunday Mass celebrated by Fr. Murchadh O’Madagain, a former priest at Epiphany Cathedral.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments