By DEEZIE SWEET
Guest Writer
Harvest Chapel of Venice welcomes Pastor Larry Orrell back for a second concert at Harvest Chapel of Venice, 225 Center Road. He returns 6 p.m. Sunday.
The pastor has been a success in gospel music for over 30 years. His father was one of the great promoters of this kind of music in the ’50s and ’60s. Coming from such great beginnings, Orrell worked his way up the corporate ladder to be one of the most recognized musicians in the field today.
He spent many years in what he thought was going to be a lifetime of ministry, but after some trials he took a change of direction.
He had a successful career in gospel music, traveling all over the world, but he said God got his attention and his plans for the lifetime career changed as God has something entirely different in mind. It took the Lord 30 years before God revealed His true plan.
In 2000, while attending Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) with Kim Clement, a gifted man of God, Orrell said Clement spoke these prophetic words over him: “The Spirit of the Lord says I am going to give you everything I showed you when you were a boy at age 20. The devil stole it away from you. In the next 20 years of your life you will break open the very forces that took your home away from you as well as your life.”
At this point Orrell went through one of the biggest changes any man could face. He has accepted his true assignment from God and now is one of the most highly recognized evangelists worldwide.
Through his meetings in many churches and conferences, many lives have been changed, not only in America but in Italy and Switzerland as well. He says that through the Lord he has healed broken hearts and restored family issues to more positive, healthy examples of what he attributes to the people who have become his followers.
Orrell feels he is blessed to be part of the Lord’s plan for his life. He praises God and gives him all the glory for those opportunities to speak of His kingdom. He feels so blessed to be able to do what he does and will continue doing it as long as the Lord wants him to.
This definitely will be a different type of concert and those who attend one of Orrell’s conferences usually come away feeling anointed. Harvest Chapel welcomes everyone to this memorable evening with him.
If you have any questions or need directions, call D. Sweet at 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-786-1482.
