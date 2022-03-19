Beneath all the fun of shamrocks, clovers, parades and leprechauns, there really was a St. Patrick — and he died on March 17, around 461 A.D.
He left behind him an autobiography, “Confessions,” which provides us much of what we know of his story.
He was born in Britain and his family lived in a time of great unsettledness in the Roman Empire. Roman legions had departed Britain, having been reassigned to other hot spots. This left Britain vulnerable once again to invaders.
The story goes that Patrick’s well-to-do family was spending a holiday at their seaside villa outside the town of Bannaventa Berniae. Apparently, Irish pirates attacked the villa early one morning, taking Patrick and a number of family workers back to Ireland.
Patrick was sold as a slave to Miliuc of Slemich, a Druid tribal chieftain. He was not quite 16 years of age.
Patrick acknowledges in his “Confessions” that he was raised in a Christian home. Apparently, his dad, Calpornius, was a civil magistrate, a tax collector and a deacon in the church.
However, Patrick didn’t come to a meaningful faith in Christ until he was kidnapped and became a slave.
He writes in his autobiography that “the Lord opened my senses to my unbelief, so that, though late in the day, I might remember my many sins; and accordingly, I might turn to the Lord my God with all my heart.”
He was assigned by Miliuc to tend sheep and he spent hours outside every day, watching and praying. He writes that more and more, the love of God and fear of Him grew within him.
In time he received the nickname from his fellow slaves “holy boy.”
He tells of a dream he had one night in which he was told he would soon be returning to his own country. In yet another dream, he was told, “Come and see where your ship is waiting for you.”
When he was 22, Patrick escaped and traveled the 200 miles to the coast. He wrote, “I turned on my heel and ran away, leaving behind the man to whom I had been bound for six years. Yet I came away from him in the power of God, for it was He who was guiding my every step for the best ….”
At this point, Patrick’s story would’ve made a great adventure movie. However, he became famous for what happened after returned safely to his family in Britain.
Back in Britain, he studied to become a priest. One night he dreamed a man came from Ireland carrying a letter with the words, “the voice of the Irish.”
As he read the words, he seemed to hear the voices of those men he had worked with in Ireland for six years, as though they were shouting, “Holy broth of a boy, we beg you, come back and walk once more among us.”
Patrick decided to return to Ireland, against his parents’ wishes. And return he did. He became a missionary to Ireland and experienced stories like those of the Apostle Paul in the book of Acts.
He faced persecution and death everywhere he went. He wrote, “As every day arrives, I expect either sudden death or deception, or being taken back as a slave or some other misfortune. But I fear none of these, since I look to the promise of heaven and have flung myself into the hands of the all-powerful God, who rules as Lord everywhere.”
It was Patrick, then, who brought Christianity to Ireland, without armies and in the face of every form of persecution.
The story of St. Patrick is thus the story of a boy who was rich, who became poor, even taking on the role of a servant — indeed, becoming a captive in a foreign land.
His is the story of a freedom so great and a love so deep that he would devote the rest of his life to proclaiming freedom in Christ to his very captors.
There are no times so unsettled in which freedom in Christ can’t change your world.
