VENICE — Under a bright blue sky, with prayers, meditations, songs and poems, more than 70 people gathered last week for those suffering from the war: the victims, the perpetrators, those who have lost loved ones, and those watching from afar.
Co-hosted by Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice (UUCOV), the vigil brought comfort, tears, shared pain, and open hearts and raised more than $1,000 for Ukraine relief efforts.
Monk San of Blue Lotus shared that as a psychiatric nurse, he sees many patients who have suffered from war.
“Their minds are wounded by fear and anxiety,” he said.”It is very difficult to heal a mind wounded by the scars of war. There is a better way than war. Let us fill ourselves with loving kindness for all we meet.”
Also speaking at the event were Pastor Bill Nelson from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Venice, Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod and Will Vigil, who has a daughter, son-in-law and grandchild in the war-torn area of the Ukraine.
Vigil spoke of his family who is alive but has no food or water. The husband is very sick. Vigil said he has contacts now in the Ukraine and people can contact him to get the word out for help.
Nelson read from the Bible, both New and Old Testaments and also read a prayer he wrote.
“In the spirit of love and truth, in the spirit of life, with care and concern in our hearts and minds, we pray for the suffering in the hearts and minds of the courageous people of Ukraine. We pray for those who have given their love and support. We pray for those who are refugees. We pray.
“To those giving love and support we give thanks…
“For the end of killing and destruction we all pray.
“In the spirit of life we pray. Amen. Shalom.”
Jessica and Chris Miller led everyone in the song “Send Thy Peace O Lord, Which is Perfect and Everlasting” and read a peace poem by John O’Donohue.
Keith Coker played melodies on his flute. Diane Schmidt read two of her poems reflecting on the war.
With birds singing and hearts overflowing, Monk San and Rekha Singh led everyone in a universal peace prayer.
“May all beings be well. May all beings be peaceful. May all beings be complete (have food, shelter, safety). May all beings be prosperous.”
Bhante Chan, Spiritual Director of Blue Lotus, ended the evening by guiding everyone in loving kindness (Metta) meditation, gently reminding us to send loving kindness to ourselves, then to all our family and friends, and then to all the people suffering all over the world.
And finally to send loving kindness also to the perpetrators of harm who are also suffering.
“We also send loving-kindness to the perpetrators of war, to help us drop our anger and practice the truth that ‘love alone can conquer hate.’
“May those who use war for greed or power or from delusion be free of these conditions and be well;
“May those creating war once again feel safe in the world and leave aggression behind;
“May those supporting war and violating human rights be able to remember the beauty of peace and work for its return. For if they were able to be free from their delusions and able to feel safe, they would remember the beauty of peace and work for its return.”
