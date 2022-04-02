Look at the picture. It is a photo of a cannon at the Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine.
If you don’t know, the fort, built in the 17th century, is the oldest masonry fort in the United States. It is located in the oldest city in the United States.
I have visited it before, and it’s now a regular outing for me when I host history buffs. This week marked my third visit there.
Does it strike you as strange that the body of a killing machine would be engraved with such beauty? It did for me.
Shouldn’t a weapon of destruction be obviously menacing and even ugly? Apparently, the Spanish had a penchant for beauty that extended even to the cannons built to defend a valuable settlement.
As I looked at the ornate cannon, I was struck by how much it is like things that cause destruction these days. How many times have we been enticed by “beautiful things,” only to realize that they were deadly?
Perhaps it is a person dressed in their finest or a gorgeous car. Maybe it is a breathtaking house or a perfect piece of jewelry. Or maybe it’s a bank account or status in life or work.
Whatever it is, though it may be beautiful and desirable, it leads to destruction and pain. Proverbs 31:30 says, “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting.”
It is hard to resist the allure of “things,” isn’t it?
Did you ever hear the saying that God will not give us more than we can handle? I have had many people quote that to me as they are trying to endure hardship.
Yet, the Bible never says that. Are you shocked? No, the passage that is misinterpreted says this:
No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it. (1 Cor. 10:13).
This is quite a bit different from the way it has been generally understood. Let me explain the good news in the reality of the passage.
First of all, God does not give us more than we can handle with his help. Leaning on God is key to getting through tough times.
The second bit of good news is that no matter what tempts us, God will provide a way out. No matter how beautiful the destructive device or situation, God is there to help us overcome it.
A cannon is a cannon, meant to kill, no matter how ornate it looks. Satan’s weapons are deadly, too, no matter how appealing they seem at first.
What looks good to you right now that might lead you down the wrong path? I encourage you to look beyond the apparent beauty that you see and to discern the danger that may lie within.
Lean on God and His promise that He will give you a way out. May you not be deceived, but rather be “wise as serpents and gentle as doves.” (Matt. 10:16)
