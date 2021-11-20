This week I did something that just might be crazy: I got a new puppy. Meet Patches.
In the last year I have observed that many people in my complex, my church and my community have dogs, and much socializing goes on between folks when out for walks with them. Dogs can be wonderful companions, so I took the plunge.
When I visited the former owner, she had several pups from which to choose. They were mostly brown with balanced white markings. There was another white one with perfectly placed spots of brown on her eyes. She looked like a porcelain doll.
As I played with Patches, the owner made the comment that folks had not shown interest in him, but that she felt that he was greatly underestimated. She assured me that he would be a perfect choice for me. I agreed to take him, and now he is part of my family.
Why did folks reject this sweet guy? Well, his markings are not really great. Yes, he has that cute patch over one eye, but he also has a few other random ones that don’t quite work.
I love him already as he reminds me of how God sees me and works in my life.
Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 4:7, “But we have this treasure in jars of clay, so that it may be made clear that this extraordinary power belongs to God and does not come from us.”
In Paul’s time, clay jars were common. They were very fragile and often cracked. The value of the jar came not from the vessel itself, but from what was inside. I love that.
If I were transformed into a jar, you can be sure that there would be imperfections as well as many cracks. It is wonderful to think that my value doesn’t come from the outside, but from Christ within me, and with Him I am exactly who God created me to be, blights and all. That is true for all of us.
My little Patches is turning out to be a wonderful puppy. He has slept through every night and is adjusting to being away from his litter mates quite well.
I can report that he also has already learned how to play fetch.
Most of all, Patches radiates love. His soft fur, gentle spirit and sweet face melt my heart, and I am crazy about him already.
It is amazing to me that Jesus loves me the way that He does, no matter the blotches and patches on my life and me. He doesn’t look at me and turn away like those other folks did with my baby. No, just like I chose Patches, He chose me.
In John 15:16, Jesus clearly said, “You did not choose me, but I chose you.” Do you too have patches of imperfection? Well then, remember that for Jesus, you are exactly what He is looking for.
