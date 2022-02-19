Have you ever visited a dog beach? The one where dogs are allowed to be unleashed and to interact with both people and each other?
One such beach is found in Venice, and if you have never taken your dog there or gone simply for a “dog fix,” you don’t know what you are missing.
My puppy, Patches, is crazy about going to the beach. He assumes that everyone and every dog wants to be his friend, and visits as many of them as possible.
If someone doesn’t welcome him, then he simply goes to the next one, never missing a wag of his tail.
As I sit on the beach and watch the dogs at play, I think that maybe there are lessons they can teach us.
First of all, there are many, many different sizes, colors and breeds. It doesn’t matter to them what another dog looks like. Fat or thin, old or young, fluffy or sleek, they simply play.
Why can’t we relate to others the same way? The dogs also bring their unique personalities to the beach. They don’t seem to judge the one that is obsessed with digging the biggest hole, nor the one that is focused on nothing but the ball that their owner throws.
If one doesn’t like to get wet, that’s fine. If another can’t get enough of being in the water, well, that’s okay, too. The whole atmosphere is one of joy.
Joy in the water, in the sand, in each other, and in the people around them. Going there never ceases to raise my spirits and to make me smile. You should try it sometime.
We were created to be joyful and free, just like our canine friends. Somehow, though, we get bogged down by how others think or act, how they (or we) look, and by the worries that we carry.
How do we rediscover joy? In Scripture we read that the joy of the Lord is our strength (Nehemiah 8:10).
Psalm 28:7 says, “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.”
I can choose joy. You know, maybe I can pretend to be a dog like Patches. When I encounter someone negative or grumpy, maybe I can just whisper to myself, “woof,” and choose to go be with the fun ones.
I can find joy in the simplest things, like he does. Life is too short to dwell on worries and difficult people.
Yes, I think that it is high time that I act a whole lot more like my dog. How about you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
