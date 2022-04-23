Recently when I traveled to Connecticut, I came across this Lego building in the Hartford airport. It struck me how intricate it is, and I pondered how many hours it took to put it together.
The design of the house and the bright colors were impressive. I would never have the patience to build one of these.
I am lucky to finish a small model of 100 pieces.
How many “pieces” does it take to “build” a person? When I researched the number of cells in the human body, I found lots of different estimates.
All, however, had a number in the trillions. National Geographic said that if we were able to count ten cells each second, it would take many thousands of years to finish counting.
That’s a lot of bricks — I mean cells!
If you read Ephesians 2:10, you will discover that we are God’s masterpieces. If you turn to Psalm 139:13-16, you learn this: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.
“My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”
I love the part about being “fearfully and wonderfully made.” Some days, I confess that it is more fearful than wonderful, especially as I get older.
Nevertheless, it is amazing to know that God put each one of us together perfectly, piece by piece.
I pray that you can ponder who you are through the lens of knowing that, despite any flaws that you are sure that you have, you are indeed God’s own workmanship, His masterpiece.
Go look in the mirror and let that sink in. Have a blessed week.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
