VENICE — For the last several years, SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church has celebrated homecoming in early fall. It has had a social, a “revival,” and even a dinner/theater.
This year, it will host family reunion type events wherein attendees hope to see familiar faces and meet new friends and neighbors.
With the theme, “Plenty of Room at the Table,” two events will let people know that there really is a seat waiting for them in a community of love and justice. Rev. Nancy Wilson and Rev. Vickie Miller are letting members of the public know they are welcome to attend one or both events.
From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, there will be an open house, a free BBQ and musical entertainment led by Susie Brenner, a SunCoast MCC favorite.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, the church will remain being set up “table style” in line with the theme. With a “down home” feel for the service, Rev. Renae Phillips will preach with special music.
The church is reaching out to those who were once part of the church family in the past and to those who may not have found a church home and are seeking one.
“Lately, we have been seeing more newcomers and new folks attending special events — some attracted by our new church sign and media outreach,” Wilson said.
“We want to be a sign of God’s amazing grace and love that reaches people who may have felt like they could never trust a church again or who never thought church could be relevant or inspiring or filled with joy and laughter.”
SunCoast MCC is at 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice. Call 941-484-7068, email info@suncoastmcc.com, visit: suncoastmcc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.