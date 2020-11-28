When they were handing out virtues and got to the one about patience, I must have hid behind the door. I think that’s why I’ve always had a difficult relationship with the season of Advent, which this year begins Sunday, Nov. 29.
Not yet, Advent is always telling us. You gotta wait. Don’t open ‘til Christmas.
These four weeks of waiting can be utter torture even for those who’ve grown used to the pace of life in the shadow of COVID-19.
Advent, meaning “arrival” or “coming” in the Latin, is a whole season of waiting — waiting for the return of the light, waiting for mystery to be revealed in all its fullness, waiting for the birth of a child on Christmas morn.
Since Advent is about waiting for the birth of a child, let’s consider what’s going on with the expectant mother in her last month before birth.
She’s pregnant. Way pregnant, in fact, probably to the point of “Please God, would you just come on and let it be now?”
That thought alone might change one’s approach to the season: Advent as a time, not just of waiting for a birth to happen somewhere else to somebody else, but waiting for a birth to happen right here, within our own surroundings, within our own hearts, within our own selves.
Such a pregnancy of possibility offers us another chance to learn the art of waiting and maybe to be blessed with the smallest whiff of that most elusive and subversive of spiritual gifts: patience.
See, I know something about patience because I’ve prayed for it a lot. It just never seems to arrive fast enough.
Many practitioners of Christian tradition have begun to think not of Advent being simply about one birth in one manger in one Little Town of Bethlehem on one Christmas that already happened long, long ago. For it to be real in their lives, many Christians I’ve spoken with look for Advent to occur much closer to home.
For Advent to bestow any benefit upon the slowed-down, pandemic- ridden world we now inhabit, Advent promises to allow Love to shine in us and on us and through us until the beauty of that pregnancy of possibility becomes a reality in the here and now.
With Advent no longer simply about anticipating the coming of a Messiah as a historical event, it can then become more about how we live in the present moment, in the “eternal now.”
When you merge the idea of our universe “giving birth” again and again and again with that ancient story of an impossibly young Mary seeking refuge in a Bethlehem stable, then the picture of that real-life, first-century peasant girl and the theological construct of a cosmic Queen of Heaven are drawn into one; they become co-existent, gracefully evoking — for anyone willing to look — the feminine face of the Divine.
Of course, interpretations of Advent have not always invited such a welcoming and inclusive spiritual practice. Advent was, for some people in ancient and even more recent times, a liturgical season focused largely on guilt: guilt that one has sinned, guilt that one hasn’t done enough, guilt at being born human at all.
Advent practice for a long time involved fasting and all manner of self-flagellation in the name of getting ready for the Christ child to come.
It seems now, though, that many of my third-millennium Christian friends approach Advent with more of an emphasis on joyful waiting than on all that penitential self-denial of earlier centuries’ practice.
Whichever way you celebrate the season, I wish you joyful holidays as well as the patience you pray for.
Blessed be.
