As part of its Winter Concert Series, the First Baptist Church of Venice music ministry will present its annual Christmas concert, “What a Glorious Night,” Sunday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
The concert features a multi-generational group of vocalists and musicians with members of the Adult Celebration Choir, the newly launched Anchored Kids Choir, the First Baptist Church Praise Band, members of Venice Symphony and of the Venice High School Wind Symphony along with narrators.
“This is truly an awesome and uplifting musical celebration focusing on the announcements and the events leading to the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ and the dramatic impact He has had on our world for more than 2000 years,” said Worship Pastor Matthew McKenzie. “We are thrilled to present this inspiring concert and warmly welcome our friends from the community to join us for this amazing journey back in time to the Holy Land.”
First Baptist Church of Venice is at 312 W. Miami Ave. in downtown Venice. Seating is on a first-come basis; doors open at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary tickets may be arranged in advance or provided on-site.
For more information, visit www.fbcvenice.org.
