Presbyterian Women discuss book, baptism
STAFF REPORT
Apr 1, 2023

Diane Penick, a co-moderator of Presbyterian Women at Venice Presbyterian Church, read two miracles that actually happened from her book, "Miracles All Around Us." PHOTOS SUBMITTED

Lissie Thomasson, the co-moderator of Presbyterian Women at Venice Presbyterian Church), gave the Opening Prayer at the March 21 gathering. PHOTO SUBMITTED

As part of the theme to bring a treasure and show it off, Niki Steitz showed a photo of her getting her baptism reaffirmed. PHOTO SUBMITTED

VENICE — The Presbyterian Women gathered March 21 at the Venice Presbyterian Church to discuss miracles and baptism.

The theme for the gathering was to bring in a treasure and talk about it. Diane Penick read two miracles from her book, "Miracles All Around Us."

Steve Steitz showed a photo of him having his baptism reaffirmed in the Jordan River. Then Niki Steitz showed a photo of her having her baptism reaffirmed, as well.
