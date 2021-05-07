VENICE — The final Presbyterian Women Gathering of the Season took place on April 20 in Venice.
The group will resume in October — after the summer season cools off.
During the last event, the group discussed their ongoing projects to help children in need around the nation and world through the group’s birthday offering.
