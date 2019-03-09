Prime Time Adult Ministries at Christ United Methodist Church will present the Rev. Dr. David deSilva, at their semi-annual Saturday Seminary, April 6, from 9am to Noon in the church sanctuary. Dr. deSilva is the Trustees’ Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Greek at Ashland Theological Seminary in Ohio and will present, “Heeding Revelation’s Warning.”
Dr. deSilva is the author of over twenty-five books, including “An Introduction to the New Testament: Contexts, Methods, & Ministry Formation” (2nd ed., 2018), “Introducing the Apocrypha” (2nd ed., 2018),” Day of Atonement: A Novel of the Maccabean Revolt” (2015), “Unholy Allegiances: Heeding Revelation’s Warning“ (2013), “Seeing things John’s Way: The Rhetoric of the Book of Revelation” (2009), “Honor, Patronage, Kinship & Purity: Unlocking New Testament Culture” (2000), and commentaries on Galatians, Hebrews, Jude, and 4 Maccabees. He is also a frequent contributor to journals, reference books, adult Bible study curriculum, and study Bibles.
An ordained elder in the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church, David also serves as director of traditional music and organist at Port Charlotte UMC. He and his wife, Donna Jean deSilva, share three adult sons.
The event is free and no reservation is needed.
Christ United Methodist Church is located at 1475 Center Road in Venice, one mile east of Jacaranda Boulevard.
For more information, contact Nancy Kinney, Coordinator, 941-493-7504, Email: nancy.kinney@comcast.net.
